BURTON CUMMINGS & RANDY BACHMAN Reveal The Story Of THE GUESS WHO In Five Essential Tracks; Video

"Today, we’re returning to a new show on this channel… One that has us diving deep into the catalogs of the greatest bands of all time, and telling their stories via five essential tracks. But this time around we’ve got a twist for you. Instead of just following the band, we’re following the careers of two iconic musicians, Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman, who epitomized the band The Guess Who… including how they came up with the smash hit 'American Woman' on the spot while playing a show. And how Randy’s BTO throwaway track 'You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet' was written just to tease his brother, but then became one of the greatest “singalongs” of all time. Most importantly we’ll get into how The Guess Who’s name was taken from Cummings and Bachman… and tell you how Burton is taking the so-called nuclear option to snuff out them out… next on Professor of Rock."