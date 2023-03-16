BURY TOMORROW Debut "Begin Again" Visualizer Video

British metal sextet, Bury Tomorrow, have released the video for "Begin Again", another taste of their forthcoming seventh album, the aptly titled The Seventh Sun, released March 31 via Music For Nations. The band reprised their relationship with Modern Error’s Zak Pinchin to produce a stunning visualizer.

Guitarist Kristan Dawson says the track is, "representative of the change we have all faced in the past few years. It represents an element of renewal and appreciation of where we have been as a band and where we are yet to go. Musically, it serves as a contrast to the heaviness we have presented in the first three singles, but packs a punch in a more positive way."

Watch the visualizer below, and pre-order / pre-save The Seventh Sun here.

Tracklisting:

"The Seventh Sun"

"Abandon Us"

"Begin Again"

"Forced Divide"

"Boltcutter"

"Wrath"

"Majesty"

"Heretic"

"Recovery?"

"Care"

"The Carcass King"

"Begin Again" visualizer:

"Heretic" video:

"Boltcutter" video:

"Abandon Us" video:

Bury Tomorrow will embark on a spring 2023 headline tour of North America. The tour marks the first time the band has toured North American since 2010 and it is a welcome return!

Dates:

May

2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echoplex

3 - Tempe, AZ -The Marquee

5 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

6 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

7 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Bronze Peacock

9 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

10 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

11 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

12 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi Annex

13 - Chicago, IL - Park West

14 - Detroit, MI - El Club

16 - Toronto, ON - The Velvet Underground

17 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre

19 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East Downstairs

20 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

(Photo - Nic Bezzinae)