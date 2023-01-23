BURY TOMORROW Perform "Cannibal" At Bloodstock 2022; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

British metal sextet, Bury Tomorrow, performed upon the Ronnie James Dio Stage at Bloodstock Open Air Metal Festival 2022. Professionally-filmed footage of the band performing "Cannibal" can be viewed below.

The band's forthcoming seventh album, the aptly titled The Seventh Sun, will be released on March 31 via Music For Nations. Pre-order or pre-save it here.

Tracklisting:

"The Seventh Sun"

"Abandon Us"

"Begin Again"

"Forced Divide"

"Boltcutter"

"Wrath"

"Majesty"

"Heretic"

"Recovery?"

"Care"

"The Carcass King"

"Boltcutter" video:

"Abandon Us" video:

Additionally, the band has announced its spring 2023 headline tour of North America. All dates are below. The tour marks the first time the band has toured North American since 2010 and it is a welcome return.

Dates:

May

2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echoplex

3 - Tempe, AZ -The Marquee

5 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

6 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

7 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Bronze Peacock

9 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

10 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

11 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

12 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi Annex

13 - Chicago, IL - Park West<

14 - Detroit, MI - El Club

16 - Toronto, ON - The Velvet Underground

17 - Montreal, QC -Fairmount Theatre

19 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East Downstairs

20 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

Lineup:

Kristian Dawson - Lead Guitar

Daniel Winter-Bates - Vocals

Davyd Winter-Bates - Bass Guitar

Ed Hartwell - Rhythm Guitar

Adam Jackson - Drums

Tom Prendergast - Keyboards/Vocals

(Photo - Nic Bezzina)