BURY TOMORROW Perform "Life" At Bloodstock 2022; Pro-Shot Video Streaming
December 19, 2022, 44 minutes ago
British metal sextet, Bury Tomorrow, performed upon the Ronnie James Dio Stage at Bloodstock Open Air Metal Festival 2022. Professionally-filmed footage of the band performing "Life" can be viewed below:
The band's forthcoming seventh album, the aptly titled The Seventh Sun, will be released on March 31 via Music For Nations. Pre-order or pre-save it here.
Tracklisting:
"The Seventh Sun"
"Abandon Us"
"Begin Again"
"Forced Divide"
"Boltcutter"
"Wrath"
"Majesty"
"Heretic"
"Recovery?"
"Care"
"The Carcass King"
"Boltcutter" video:
"Abandon Us" video:
Additionally, the band has announced its spring 2023 headline tour of North America. All dates are below. The tour marks the first time the band has toured North American since 2010 and it is a welcome return.
Dates:
May
2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echoplex
3 - Tempe, AZ -The Marquee
5 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
6 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
7 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Bronze Peacock
9 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)
10 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
11 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
12 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi Annex
13 - Chicago, IL - Park West
14 - Detroit, MI - El Club
16 - Toronto, ON - The Velvet Underground
17 - Montreal, QC -Fairmount Theatre
19 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East Downstairs
20 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
LIneup:
Kristian Dawson - Lead Guitar
Daniel Winter-Bates - Vocals
Davyd Winter-Bates - Bass Guitar
Ed Hartwell - Rhythm Guitar
Adam Jackson - Drums
Tom Prendergast - Keyboards/Vocals
(Photo - Nic Bezzina)