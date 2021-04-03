BUTCHER BABIES - New Single "Last Dance" Streaming

Currently unsigned, Butcher Babies have released three singles - "Bottom Of A Bottle", "Sleeping With The Enemy" and "Yorktown" - over the last several months. They have released a fourth single, "Last Dance"; check it out below.

Vocalist Heidi Shepherd comments: "While writing 'Last Dance', I was brought back to a memory in college where a few of my friends and I used to drive into the canyon in southern Utah, lay on the hoods of our cars and stare up into the stars. We would discuss the different paths that we wanted to take in life. As young adults, we dreamed about the future. I haven't seen most of those friends in over a decade, and I often wonder if those nights dreaming under the stars ever cross their minds. I look back at that memory fondly as those friends were so supportive in anything and everything we each put our minds to. They were some of the first people to support me in the hopes and dreams of music. This song, for me, was about recreating that moment all these years later. This is an ode to you; John, Mikey and Kim."

Shepherd and vocalist Carla Harvey recently spoke with The Metal Circus TV about the band's plans for a new album, or whether they intend to continue releasing singles.

Carla Harvey: "I think we're going to do a mix of both. We like what we're doing right now, releasing a new single every month with a video, too, because everybody loves visuals. I think doing singles is a really cool way to reach people constantly. I feel like getting an album out is like binge watching a TV show and having it all over with. I kind of like this thing where you wait for the new song and you're excited about it, and then you wait for the next one, so we're going to do this for a while and maybe a full length album in the future, but I think this is the way to go for the current time."

Heidi Shepherd: "It's been really nice to give each song the attention that it deserves. When we wrote these songs, each one had a special component for us. Each one brought along its own life, so it's been nice to say 'We're gong to focus on this song for a couple months...' and everything that goes with it: artwork, visuals into planning a release. I'm so happy to do that. It brings me back to when we were writing the music and the magic that we felt. Later on I'm sure a full length album will come out, but we have releases going up to much later in the year."

Butcher Babies recently released the official music video for their new single, "Yorktown", taken from the band's forthcoming EP, due out later this year. The song features a guest appearance by Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Andy James and is now available via all streaming platforms. Watch the video below.

Carla Harvey comments on the song: "What the hell is Yorktown, you ask? Well, it's our very own little Gotham, a world we've created wherein two vamps patrol the city at night while stalking each other like prey! The magic happens when our two anti-heroines form an alliance to defeat the seedy Yorktown underbelly. It's one of my favorite Butcher Babies songs that we've written as of late; a true nod to our love for building characters and storytelling over heavy riffs. We scream, we sing, we save Yorktown from impending doom."

Heidi Shepherd offers an over view of the new video: "When writing the song 'Yorktown', it was fairly obvious as to what the video was going to look like. A superhero with nine lives! But this is Butcher Babies, and what is better than one superhero? Two superheroes! Offering a nod to female empowerment, when strong females unite, we can take over the world. Our two characters form a bond and promise to defend the residents of Yorktown together.

From concept to edit, we had a hand in all aspects of our very own Gotham. This video was filmed in Orem, UT at my parents' film studio, Shepherd Grip & Lighting, where the entire family joined forces to bring this idea to life. You can definitely say that this was a family affair. Both of my parents and all of my five siblings created the set design, lighting design, ran all the equipment, and took on many roles in front of and behind the camera. We were lucky to snag my brother-in-law, famed VFX artist Aaron Sorensen, as our director. From the all of stunts to the performances, we are so excited to show the world the silly, comic side of Butcher Babies. After all, we all have a little superhero in us waiting to break free!"