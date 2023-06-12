BUTCHER BABIES Reveal Further Details For Upcoming Double Album

Formed out of Los Angeles nearly 15 years ago, heavy metal outfit, Butcher Babies, have consistently brought their crushing riffs and vicious vocals to audiences across the globe with their relentless tour schedule and previous releases.

Marking the 10-year anniversary of their debut 2013 album Goliath (Century Media) this July, the band have prepared some of their most personal and in-depth work to date for their anticipated forthcoming double album Eye For An Eye... and ...'Til The World's Blind, both due July 7. The project was announced last month along with the new single/music video “Red Thunder”, a return to the band’s metalcore and thrash roots.

Pre-orders for Eye For An Eye... and ...'Til The World's Blind are available now on CD and vinyl, here. Find further details about the double album below.

"It's been exactly 10 years since the release of our debut album ‘Goliath’ that sent us into a decade of ups and downs that we wouldn't trade for the world,” announces co-vocalist Heidi Shepherd. “In celebration, we're unleashing a well-overdue, double album that pulls in the influences and growing pains we have experienced in our successes and failures. This double album is our yin and yang; our blood pact.”

Co-vocalist Carla Harvey reveals that, "Each album was recorded in a vastly different climate that I’m certain gave each its own distinct vibe. ‘=Eye For An Eye... was made in a sun-drenched Arizona desert, while during the recording of …’Til The World’s Blind, the band was holed up, making music in the dead of winter in Midland, Michigan. You can hear the warmth in Eye For An Eye... and the cold desolation in ...‘Til The World’s Blind. Together they encompass light and dark, fire and ice. And in my opinion, you need both elements to make something truly great."

Butcher Babies released the melancholic and harrowing new single “Last December” (which appears on ...'Til The World's Blind) across all digital platforms on Friday, June 9. The intimate song was co-produced by Butcher Babies guitarist Henry Flury and Josh Schroeder (Lorna Shore, In Hearts Wake) at Random Awesome Studios. Stream/download “Last December” here, and listen below. Stay tuned in the next week or so for its music video premiere.

Eye For An Eye... tracklisting:

"Sleeping With The Enemy"

"Bottom Of A Bottle"

"Yorktown"

"Dreaming In Color"

"Last Dance"

"It's Killin' Time, Baby!" (ft. Craig Mabbitt of Escape The Fate)

"Sleeping With The Enemy" (ft. Andy James of Five Finger Death Punch) (Radio Edit)

...'Til The World's Blind tracklisting:

"Darn That Nightmare"

"Red Thunder"

"Backstreets Of Tennessee"

"Wrong End Of The Knife"

"Last December"

"Beaver Cage"

"Best Friend"

"I Fell Asleep At The Table"

"This Is The Part" (Ft. Chad Gray)

"Spittin' Teeth"

"King Pin"

"The Devil Cut Me Off"

"'Til The World's Blind"

"Don't Touch My Pole"

Butcher Babies will kick off their headlining European tour next week including stops at some of metal’s biggest festivals including Graspop Metal Meeting (BE) and Resurrection Fest (ES). Following their return stateside in July, they’ll headline two dates in the South as they make their way to join Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR and Nonpoint across the US on “The Psychotherapy Sessions” tour from July 20–August 26. Butcher Babies will then return overseas alongside Fear Factory on their UK and Europe jaunt. Tickets & VIP meet & greet upgrades are available now here.

