BUTCHER BABIES To Unleash Eye For An Eye... / ... Til The World's Blind Double Album In July; "Last December" Single Streaming

Butcher Babies have released details of their forthcoming double album album, Eye For An Eye... / ...Til The World's Blind. They have issued the following update:

"Hear the warmth in Eye For An Eye… and the cold desolation in ...Til The World’s Blind. Together they encompass light and dark, fire and ice. This double album is our yin and yang; our blood pact. Pre-orders are available here."

The albums will be released on July 7th.

Eye For An Eye... tracklist:

"Sleeping With The Enemy"

"Bottom of a Bottle"

"Yorktown"

"Dreaming in Color"

"Last Dance"

"It's Killin' Time, Baby!" (ft. Craig Mabbitt of Escape The Fate)

"Sleeping With The Enemy" (radio edit ft. Andy James)

...'Til the World's Blind tracklist:

"Darn That Nightmare"

"Red Thunder"

"Backstreets Of Tennessee"

"Wrong End Of The Knife"

"Last December"

"Beaver Cage"

"Best Friend"

"I Fell Asleep At The Table"

"This Is The Part" (feat. Chad Gray of Mudvayne)

"Spittin' Teeth"

"King Pin"

"The Devil Cut Me Off"

"'Til The World's Blind"

"Don't Touch My Pole"

Butcher Babies have released the new single, "Last December". Check it out below.

Vocalist Heidi Shepherd recently checked in and offered some insight into the song:

"I’ve been really open about my mental struggles throughout my years in Butcher Babies. I’ve always been an advocate for an open discussion on sharing emotions and healing. Heck, I take a little, pink pill every day that releases a chemical I had missing in my brain. But, sometimes, that just isn’t enough.

On the heels of Mental Health Awareness Month, I feel as though this is an appropriate time to invite you into my world.

On June 9th, we will be releasing a song called 'Last December'. I have always found that putting my emotions onto paper is my most powerful therapy. After experiencing suicidal ideation in December of 2019 and ultimately following a tiny light out of a deep, dark, lonely hole, I began to put these thoughts into words. Just short little poems. These words and more became, Last December'.

This song was written via zoom in April of 2020 with one of the most talented writers I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with, Blair Daly. Between Blair, myself, Henry and Carla, we combed through these writings and came up with one of the most beautiful, vulnerable, and also UGLY songs we’ve ever written. To me, this is my favorite BB song. Not only off of the new album, but in my whole career.

I’d love to invite you to make an appearance in the new video. Just a couple sentences of what pulled you out of a moment like this. After all, this isn’t about just me. It’s about us all. It’s about LIFE, it’s about GROWTH, and ultimately it’s about SURVIVING!

If you’d like, feel free to send your video to heidithebutcher@hotmail.com.

Love you!"

