BUTCHER BABIES Unleash New "Red Thunder" Single; Official Video To Be Released This Tuesday

Butcher Babies have released a new single, "Red Thunder", along with the following update:

"'Red Thunder' is a massive nod to the style and sound of our beloved first album (2013) that launched Butcher Babies into the metal stratosphere exactly a decade ago. Bringing in the groovy, guttural, thrash elements that we became known for, alongside a soaring melodic chorus, 'Red Thunder' culminates the dark, painful, and emotional side of the band. The song was written to remind the world that when she speaks, she speaks in Thunder!

We're dropping the music video on Tuesday then keeping the party going all week with a huge announcement. This year is getting busier by the day! We can't wait to celebrate everything with you!!!"

"Red Thunder" is available on all digital platforms found here.

Butcher Babies recently released their single, "Beaver Cage". Check out the official video below.

(Photo - DJ Imagery)