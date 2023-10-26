BUTCHER BABIES Vocalist CARLA HARVEY Will Not Be On Upcoming UK / European Tour

Butcher Babies co-vocalist Carla Harvey will miss her band's 2023 UK / European tour with Fear Factory and Ignea in order to undergo emergency eye surgery.

Earlier today, Carla posted the following message on social media:

"Here's a picture of a girl in her happy place; unfortunately i won't be in that happy place on the upcoming Butcher Babies Euro run. Love you all but i have to sit this one out! I have a history of problematic vision and I had to have a major surgery about 10 years ago in my right eye for a retinal detachment. On our summer tour the telltale symptoms repeated themselves in my left eye. I've been hoping to avoid major surgery but it is clear that it must be done. My emergency surgery will include a healing process of laying face down for a number of days with a gas bubble in my eye. This is the first time in fifteen years i won't be able to join my friends on stage but right now my health and sight take precedence for me. While I am gutted that I cannot make the tour the risk of me waiting till after a tour to do such a surgery is too great and includes permanent vision loss. The beauty of having two vocalists is that Heidi can cover for me until i'm better! Hoping to make it out for part of this euro run...go to the shows, have a blast and support my bandmates for me! I'll see you soon!"

Catch Fear Factory, Butcher Babies and Ignea live at the following shows:

October

27 - Nottingham, England - Rock City

28 - Wolverhampton, England - KK's Steel Mill

29 - Glasgow, Scotland - Garage

30 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight

31 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy

November

2 - Manchester, England - Academy 2

3 - London, England - Electric Ballroom

4 - Bristol, England - SWX

6 - Lille, France - Le Splendid

7 - Paris, France - L'élysée Montmartre

8 - Clermont Ferrand, France - La Cooperative

9 - Toulouse, France - Metronum

10 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

11 - Madrid, Spain - La Sala

12 - Lisbon, Portugal - Lav

14 - Bordeaux, France - Le Rocher Palmer

15 - Grenoble, France - L'ilyade

16 - Milan, Italy - Santeria

17 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

18 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

19 - Treviso, Italy - New Age

21 - Graz, Austria - PPC

22 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

23 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City

24 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle

25 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

26 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

28 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

29 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

30 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

December

1 - Amsterdam, Holland - Melkweg

2 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

3 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

5 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meet Factory

6 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

7 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

10 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Valand

11 - Oslo, Norway - Vulkan Arena

12 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

14 - Tampere, Finland - Olympia

15 - Tallinn, Estonia - Helitehas

16 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia