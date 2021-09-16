BUTCHER BABIES Vocalist HEIDI SHEPHERD Addresses Fan Complaints About Required COVID-19 Testing For Entry To Shows - "Do Your Part And Figure It Out Ahead Of Time"

Currently out on the Butcher Babies vs Goliath Tour 2021 in the US, Butcher Babies vocalist Heidi Shepherd took to Instagram to respond to a fan for complaints regarding required Covid-19 tests at a recent show.

Heidi: "Just so everyone understands: every single venue we have played on this tour has had different requirements for live music. I am at a new venue everyday. It would be in YOUR best interest to check these requirements with the venue that you are attending. Ten times out of 10, we don't know!!! It's not our rule, it's YOUR local guideline!

We have had our info submitted to all promoters before this tour started. Every artist on tour right now is going through the exact same shit and dealing with backlash every day. We're just trying to get back to our careers after 1.5 years. Do your part and figure it out ahead of time! This passive aggressive bullshit makes you out to be the dickhead. Not me!"

Butcher Babies tour dates are as follows:

September

17 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Iron Works

18 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East Downstairs

19 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

20 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater

21 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

23 - Virginia Beach, VA - Scandals Live!

25 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

28 - Dallas, TX - Trees

29 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

30 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

October

1 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room

2 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's Backroom

4 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

5 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole

6 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

7 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

8 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock