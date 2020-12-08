BYRON NEMETH Releases "Engines Of Thunder" Performance Video

Guitarist/composer Byron Nemeth has released a performance video for the new instrumental song, “Engines Of Thunder”. Watch below.

Stylistically it’s a “Tip-Of-The-Hat” to the early Satriani and Hendrix vibe when there was strong emphasis on composition and lyrical soloing with catchy hooks and unique twists in the guitar.

“Engines Of Thunder” was recorded in Apple Logic Pro X with the Universal Audio Apollo Twin QUAD using only the UA Marshall JMP 2203 and Marshall Silver Jubilee 2555 plug-in’s for that amazing legendary Marshall sound. Guitar of choice is a hot rodded Jackson USA Signature Adrian Smith San Dimas Stratocaster with a EVH D-Tuna System and run thru a Morley DJ Ashba Skeleton Pedal for that classic Wah-Wah sound.

“Engines Of Thunder” is now live on all digital platforms, including Spotify.