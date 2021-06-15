BYRON NEMETH To Record New Single, Video “You Know It’s True”

The recording the new Byron Nemeth single / video "You Know It's True" will begin July 12, 2021 at Blackbird Studio Studio A in Nashville. Joining Byron in the recording are some of Nashville’s finest hard rock players: Zach Ballard / drums, Luis Espaillat / bass and Steve Braun / vocals. Tim Dolbear from Eclectica Studios who has mixed records for Grammy winners and labels will be the Producer. The recording will be done the old-school way with all four members of the band tracking in the studio at the same time for optimum musical chemistry.

Blackbird Studio is one of the preeminent studios in the world founded by John McBride, and his wife, country artist Martina McBride. The Blackbird complex includes nine studios and The Blackbird Academy a post-secondary audio engineering school.

Video will be shot by Mark Allee who just finished a great drum video for Ray Luzier of Korn.

Nemeth recently released a performance video for the new instrumental song, “Engines Of Thunder”. Watch below.

Stylistically it’s a “Tip-Of-The-Hat” to the early Satriani and Hendrix vibe when there was strong emphasis on composition and lyrical soloing with catchy hooks and unique twists in the guitar.

“Engines Of Thunder” was recorded in Apple Logic Pro X with the Universal Audio Apollo Twin QUAD using only the UA Marshall JMP 2203 and Marshall Silver Jubilee 2555 plug-in’s for that amazing legendary Marshall sound. Guitar of choice is a hot rodded Jackson USA Signature Adrian Smith San Dimas Stratocaster with a EVH D-Tuna System and run thru a Morley DJ Ashba Skeleton Pedal for that classic Wah-Wah sound.

“Engines Of Thunder” is now live on all digital platforms, including Spotify.