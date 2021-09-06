BYRON NEMETH – “You Know It’s True” Artwork Revealed

The official artwork for Byron Nemeth’s new single “You Know It’s True” has been revealed. The single will be available on Spotify, iTunes and all digital platforms in October.

Created by Timo Wuerz, when he first heard the lyrics it made him think of a passage, an initiation from an old version of one self to a new one and the design was born and makes a perfect match to the music.

The recording the new Byron Nemeth single / video "You Know It's True" began on July 12, 2021 at Blackbird Studio Studio A in Nashville. Joining Byron in the recording are some of Nashville’s finest hard rock players: Zach Ballard / drums, Luis Espaillat / bass and Steve Braun / vocals. Tim Dolbear from Eclectica Studios who has mixed records for Grammy winners and labels produced the single. The recording was done the old-school way with all four members of the band tracking in the studio at the same time for optimum musical chemistry.

Blackbird Studio is one of the preeminent studios in the world founded by John McBride, and his wife, country artist Martina McBride. The Blackbird complex includes nine studios and The Blackbird Academy a post-secondary audio engineering school.

Video will be shot by Mark Allee who just finished a great drum video for Ray Luzier of Korn.