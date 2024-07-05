BYWATER CALL Release Southern Rock Banger "Everybody Knows" From Upcoming Album, Shepherd

Canadian roots, rock, blues and soul band Bywater Call release the Southern rock banger “Everybody Knows”, their fourth single of the year taken from their upcoming studio album Shepherd. Stream the song here and watch the video below.

Opening with an infectious guitar riff and a burst of horns, imagine a cross between the swagger of The Black Crowes and Rolling Stones and the soul of Aretha Franklin. “Everybody Knows” is classic Southern Rock with a fierce female vocal.

“Told in three vignettes, connected by the chorus of ‘Everybody knows the bed they sleep in’, this song is about how you can tell yourself whatever you want to hear, whatever makes you feel better,” says Bywater Call’s guitarist, Dave Barnes, “but ultimately, the truth is always waiting for you at the end of the day.”

"Everybody Knows” was recorded and mixed by Bywater Call drummer Bruce McCarthy at The BeatFarm in Toronto, Ontario.

Released worldwide on August 9, 2024, Shepherd features a captivating collection of ten original songs, that showcases Bywater Call’s continual exploration, experimentation, and reach beyond the boundaries of music genres, further developing their own unique voice. The new songs illustrate their growth, while still paying tribute to their historical and contemporary influences. Pre-order links can be found at BywaterCall.com.

Shepherd artwork and tracklisting:

"Everybody Knows"

"Colours"

"Sweet Maria"

"Holler"

"For All We Know"

"Roll"

"Turn It Around"

"Now and Never"

"As If"

"Sign Of Peace"

Often transcending genres, Bywater Call is known for their dynamic, emotional live shows, featuring powerful vocals and exciting interplay between all band members.

The band was UK Blues Award nominated for the 2024 International Blues Artist of the Year. They have toured extensively in Europe where Dutch, German, and UK media praised their shows, with references to Meghan as one of the best female voices in blues and roots today.

Bywater has been busy. In 2023 alone, they played a total of 96 shows in 10 countries, 89 cities, 19 US states and 3 Canadian provinces, including Joe Bonamassa’s third Keeping The Blues Alive At Sea Mediterranean Cruise.

Catch Bywater Call live on their Summer 2024 Tour. Confirmed dates are as listed:

July

5 - Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Blues Fest

11 - Burlington, IA - The Washington

12 - Omaha, NB - Playing With Fire

13 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads

19 - Brezoi, Romania - Brezoi Open Air Festival

23 - Syracuse, NY - Club 443 - SOLD OUT

24 - Syracuse, NY - Club 443 - SOLD OUT

25 - Saranac Lake, NY - Waterhole

26 - Athens, NY - Summer Music Series

27 - New Rochelle, NY - Summer Sizzle

28 - Norwood, MA - Fallout Shelter - SOLD OUT

August

2 - Pomeroy, OH - Big Bend Blues Bash

3 - Nashville, TN - City Winery

4 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Riverboat

9 - Nanaimo, BC - Nanaimo Blues Festival

11 - Wheeling, WV - Heritage Music Blues Fest

16 - Norwich, NY - Chenango Blues Fest

17 - Thornton, NH - White Mountain Boogie N’ Blues Fest

18 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

24 - Ontonagon, MI - Porcupine Mountains Music Festival

29 - Pelham, ON - Fonhtill Bandshell Concerts

September

6 - Port Credit, ON - Southside Shuffle

7 - Drumheller, AB - Canada Badlands Roots, Blues And BBQ

Bywater Call is a powerhouse seven-piece Southern soul, roots rock band from Toronto, Canada. The band is comprised of Meghan Parnell (vocals), Dave Barnes (guitar), Bruce McCarthy (drums), Mike Meusel (bass), newest member, John Kervin (keys), Stephen Dyte (trumpet) and Julian Nalli (tenor sax).

(Live photo by Marty Moffatt, portrait photo by Juan Perez-Fajardo)