CABAL Release "If I Hang, Let Me Swing" (John Cxnnor Rework); Visualizer Streaming

Having just returned from the European leg of their Magno Interitus headline tour, there's no rest for the wicked for Danish deathcore maniacs Cabal. They’ve released a new rework of their song ''If I Hang, Let Me Swing", which saw the band partner with Danish industrial-techno collective John Cxnnor. The result of this energetic collaboration sees the light of the day today.

Listen to the song here, and watch a visualizer below.

Singer Andreas Bjulver states: "John Cxnnor are one of our favorite acts on the Danish scene, the way they manage to bridge the gap between electronic music and metal is truly impressive and since we've already collaborated with them on a bunch of tracks, having them do a complete rework of one seemed like a no brainer to us. We couldn't be happier with the result, this is electronic music at it's hardest and grittiest."

''If I Hang, Let Me Swing" (John Cxnnor Rework) was taken from the band's latest album Magno Interitus that was released on October 21 via Nuclear Blast. The album is available as Digipack [limited edition], Black Single LP, Crystal Clear with Gold + Black Splatter Single LP [limited to 500 units, Mailorder + Wholesale exclusive], Crystal Clear with Red + Black Splatter Single LP [limited to 500 units, USA exclusive], Gold + Black Marble Single LP [limited to 300 units, bandshop exclusives] and on all streaming platforms. Order here.

Cabal is:

Andreas Bjulver Paarup – Vocals

Christian Hammer Mattesen - Guitars

Chris Kreutzfeldt - Guitars

Lui Broch Larsen - Guitars

Dennis Hursid - Bass

Nikolaj Kaae Kirk - Drums

(Photo - Christoffer Rosenfeldt)