CABAL Release "Plague Bringer" (INHUMAN Rework); Visualizer Streaming

Danish deathcore mob, Cabal, start off 2024 strong. After kicking off their The Great Decay European Tour a few days ago, the band from Copenhagen have dropped "Plague Bringer" (Inhuman Rework) today. Taken from the band's last album, Magno Interitus, German producer Inhuman has reshaped this crushing cut and added his own distinctive touch to "Plague Bringer".

Listen to the song here, and watch a visualizer below.

Singer Andreas Bjulver states: "If there is something we’ve always loved in Cabal, it’s collaboration and experimentation, so we decided to embrace both of those two things with this rework of 'Plague Bringer' by dark electronic wizard Inhuman. We are super excited that Inhuman managed to create a fresh and new take on our sound, and that we now get to share it with you all."

Inhuman adds: "Excited to announce my collaboration with Nuclear Blast and Cabal on the remix of their hit single, 'Plague Bringer.' This rendition is my most metal-inspired take, merging the potent force of electronic production with Cabal's relentless instrumentation and vocals. Brace yourself for an intense sonic blend, where metal meets electronica, inviting you to dive deep into the auditive plague. Get ready for an electrifying experience that hits hard and doesn't hold back."

"Plague Bringer" (Inhuman Rework) was taken from the band's latest album, Magno Interitus, that was released on October 21st via Nuclear Blast. The album is available as Digipack [limited edition], Black Single LP, Crystal Clear with Gold + Black Splatter Single LP [limited to 500 units, Mailorder + Wholesale exclusive], Crystal Clear with Red + Black Splatter Single LP [limited to 500 units, USA exclusive], Gold + Black Marble Single LP [limited to 300 units, bandshop exclusives] and on all streaming platforms.

Cabal is one of the most brutal and promising heavy acts hailing from Copenhagen, Denmark. The band aims to create a visceral and doom-laden atmosphere throughout both their music and visual expression. The production is crystal clear, whilst the songwriting draws inspiration from everything from black and death metal to djent and hardcore.

Since the release of their debut album Mark of Rot in 2018, the young band has managed to make a name for themselves in both Denmark and the rest of the world by playing renowned festivals like Copenhell, Roskilde Festival, Euroblast Festival and Complexity Fest as well as touring in Europe, Japan and North America.

Cabal released the sophomore album Drag Me Down in April 2020 - a dark descent into a personal hell brought to life by crushing instrumentals, an oppressive atmosphere and dark personal lyrics delivered with relentless intensity, while still leaving room for experimentation and expansion of Cabal’s signature sound. Add to this guest appearances from metal titans Trivium's Matt Heafy, rising metalcore stars Polaris’ Jamie Hails and Denmark’s Blackgaze darlings MØL’s Kim Song Sternkopf and there is no doubt that Cabal is a band with friends in every corner of the metal scene.

Cabal is:

Andreas Bjulver Paarup – Vocals

Christian Hammer Mattesen - Guitars

Chris Kreutzfeldt - Guitars

Lui Broch Larsen - Guitars

Dennis Hursid - Bass

Nikolaj Kaae Kirk - Drums

(Photo - Christoffer Rosenfeldt)