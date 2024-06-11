CABAL Team Up With FABRÄK On New Song "Sort Sommer"; Music Video

Danish deathcore maniacs, Cabal, are back with their new masterpiece, "Sort Sommer". For the new song they teamed up the Danish band Fabräk and the song is written in Danish. It's probably not the sound you have in mind when you think about Cabal but the guys show once again their boundless creativity and impress with new sounds.

Singer Andreas Bjulver about the new song: "'Sort Sommer' is a very special track to us as it's done completely in our native tongue (Danish) and is a track made in collaboration with our good friends in Fabräk and it sounds very different from what most people would expect from a Cabal track. It's a track that while exploring some heavy subjects is build around friends having fun and pushing boundaries for their respective genre in the studio."

He continues about the collabortaion with Fabräk: "So the collaboration happened since one of the singers used to be a bassplayer in a metal band that was on the same management as cabal so we've known each other from the scene since forever, also our bass player is their live guitarist and I live with the other singer, so even though our sounds are quite different this probably the band that we are the most intertwined with."

Stream "Sort Sommer" here, and watch the video below:

Cabal is:

Andreas Bjulver Paarup – Vocals

Christian Hammer Mattesen - Guitars

Chris Kreutzfeldt - Guitars

Lui Broch Larsen - Guitars

Dennis Hursid - Bass

Nikolaj Kaae Kirk - Drums

(Photo - Christoffer Rosenfeldt)