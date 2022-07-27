CABAL Unleash New Single "Violent Ends"; Music Video

In times of tyranny, Danish deathcore outfit, Cabal, are taking aim at the oppressors. The band’s new single, "Violent Ends", is a statement of intent for all those who use abuse their power.

The band states: "Violence breeds violence, it’s as simple as that. Those who live by the sword will also die by it. This song is a middle finger to the people who violently abuse their positions of power. Their end is inevitable and it’s coming soon."

The new single comes with a stark new video that pairs a frenzied performance with intricate and evocative animation. Watch below, and stream the single here.

"Violent Ends" is the third single that the band has released from their upcoming album, Magno Interitus. The band’s Nuclear Blast debut will be released on October 21.

The album will be available as Digipak [limited edition], Black Single LP, Crystal Clear with Gold + Black Splatter Single LP [limited to 500 units, Mailorder + Wholesale exclusive], Crystal Clear with Red + Black Splatter Single LP [limited to 500 units, USA exclusive], Gold + Black Marble Single LP [limited to 300 units, bandshop exclusives] and on all streaming platforms.

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"If I Hang, Let Me Swing"

"Insidious"

"Magno Interitus"

"Existence Ensnared"

"Insatiable"

"Blod af Mit"

"Exit Wound"

"Violent Ends"

"Like Vultures"

"Exsanguination"

"Plague Bringer"

"Exsanguination" video:

"Magno Interitus" video:

Cabal is:

Andreas Bjulver Paarup – Vocals

Christian Hammer Mattesen - Guitars

Chris Kreutzfeldt - Guitars

Malthe Strøyer Sørensen - Bass

Nikolaj Kaae Kirk - Drums