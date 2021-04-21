CADAVER Announce Dates For Rescheduled European Tour With ATHEIST In Early 2022

Norwegian death metallers, Cadaver, have announced rescheduled dates for Enthralled In Europe Tour with Atheist & Svart Crown. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the tour has again been rescheduled for February 2022. The lineup remains as Atheist with support from Cadaver, Svart Crown, and From Hell, plus guests.

Atheist is widely regarded by those in the know as the pioneers of technical death metal, influencing many of today’s top technical extreme metal bands. They were set to return to Europe and the UK for the first time since 2011 with the Enthralled In Europe Tour in September of 2020. Due to the pandemic, the tour has been rescheduled for February 2022. 2019 saw the return of Atheist to the stage with an acclaimed run in North America and a dominating South American tour. Founded in 1988 by Steve Flynn and Kelly Shaefer, the band became a peer of technical progressive metal by incorporating jazz, fusion, and Latin American music into good old death metal. In February 2022, the band returns to Europe for a terrific tour over Europe and the United Kingdom bringing with them a power-packed set of fan favorites as well as songs that have never been performed in a live setting before.

The Norwegian Cadaver, founded by Anders Odden (Satyricon, Order) is a prime example of a true Nordic mindset when it comes to death metal. One of the first Norwegian extreme metal bands, re-gathered for the first time since 2004, is coming back to life with Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth, ex-Soilwork) on drums. Cadaver will present its latest album, Edder & Bile, released through Nuclear Blast.

The French blackened death metal monsters Svart Crown will join this powerful lineup with their latest fifth studio album Wolves Among The Ashes, released earlier through Century Media. Five albums and over ten years of heavy touring made Svart Crown one of the French bands a true lover of death metal should see anytime they come by.

A heavy metal horror concept band, From Hell, each recording of which is intended to be its own horror story, will complement this tour. On this leg, the US-based metallers will present their new concept album Rats & Ravens.

The tour will be complemented by opening acts such as Critical Mess (Germany), Typhys (Greece), and one more band to be announced soon.

Tour dates:

February

1 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Stengade *

2 - Cottbus, Germany - Gladhouse *

3 - Katowice, Poland - P23 *

4 - Prague, Czech Republic - Exit Chmelnice *

5 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal *

6 - Cluj Napoca, Romania - Form Space *

7 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club *

8 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Mixtape 5 *

9 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra *

10 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv *

11 - Jesolo/Venice, Italy - Music Arena +

12 - Rome, Italy - Traffic Club +

13 - Milan, Italy - Slaughter Club +

15 - Barcelona, Spain - Boveda +

16 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol” +

17 - Toulouse, France - L'Usine à musique’’ +

18 - Marseille, France - Jas Rod +

22 - Kassel, Germany - Goldrube º

24 - Apeldoorn, Netherlands - Gigant º

25 - Vorselaar, Belgium - De Dreef º

26 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix º

27 - Dresden, Germany - Puschkin º

* With Critical Mess

º With Typhus

+ Opening act TBA

