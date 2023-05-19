CADAVER Announce The Age Of The Offended Album; Music Video For Title Track Streaming

Norwegian death metallers, Cadaver have revealed The Age Of The Offended will be unleashed on July 21, 2023 via Nuclear Blast Records. True to the band’s primitive roots and an audacious, ground-breaking, psychedelic horror-show, the album is an angry, fucked up album for angry, fucked up times, defiantly created against the odds. Today, the band offers fans the first taste of the album with the title track.

Anders Odden comments, "We began working on The Age Of The Offended during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. We aimed to push the boundaries of our music adding all the flavors we like in the mix. We rejoined forces with Eilert Solstad, the bass player from ...In Pains as well as guitar wizard, Ronni Le Tekrø. This collaboration led to an album that sounds out of this world and sends our music into the stratosphere. The theme, The Age Of The offended, is a node to the times we live in. The chaos, conflicts, and turmoil of the human condition will never stop inspiring us. The title track reflects this vision by pointing to the zeitgeist and works as the perfect soundtrack to the current post-apocalyptic world.”

The Age Of The Offended was recorded at Daufembach Studio, Villa Necro, Studio Tomb, and Studio Studio. Adair Daufembach was responsible for producing, engineering, mixing, and mastering. Kjartan Hesthagen also assisted with the engineering working in tandem with the band and Adair. The band enlisted Fleshflies to create the artwork for The Age Of The Offended.

The Age Of The Offended will be available digitally and in the following formats:

-CD Jewel

-Vinyl

-Orange w/ Silver, Blue Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 1300, worldwide)

-Blue w/ Orange, Black Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 800, NB EU)

Preorder/pre-save here.

Tracklisting:

“Sycophants Swing (Intro)”

“Postapocalyptic Grinding”

“Scum Of The Earth”

“The Age Of The Offended”

“Death Revealed”

“The Shrink”

“Crawl Of The Cadaver”

“The Drowning Man”

“The Sicker, The Better”

“Dissolving Chaos”

“Deadly Metal”

“The Craving”

“Freezing Isolation”

“The Age Of The Offended” video: