CADAVER Premier Official Lyric Video For New Single "Scum Of The Earth"

Norwegian death metallers, Cadaver, will unleash their sixth studio album, The Age Of The Offended, on July 21 via Nuclear Blast Records. True to the band’s primitive roots and an audacious, ground-breaking, psychedelic horror show, the album is an angry, fucked up album for angry, fucked up times, defiantly created against the odds.

Today, Cadavar release the second single from the album entitled, "Scum Of The Earth".

Anders Odden comments, "'Scum Of The Earth' is about all the black/white thinkers in the world. The loud voices of polarization in politics and religion blur our understanding of anything. There is no cure for stupidity and we just have to accept that humanity never stops to disappoint."

The Age Of The Offended was recorded at Daufembach Studio, Villa Necro, Studio Tomb, and Studio Studio. Adair Daufembach was responsible for producing, engineering, mixing, and mastering. Kjartan Hesthagen also assisted with the engineering working in tandem with the band and Adair. The band enlisted Fleshflies to create the artwork for The Age Of The Offended.

The Age Of The Offended will be available digitally and in the following formats:

- CD Jewel

- Vinyl

- Orange w/ Silver, Blue Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 1300, worldwide)

- Blue w/ Orange, Black Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 800, NB EU)

Pre-order/pre-save here.

Tracklisting:

“Sycophants Swing (Intro)”

“Postapocalyptic Grinding”

“Scum Of The Earth”

“The Age Of The Offended”

“Death Revealed”

“The Shrink”

“Crawl Of The Cadaver”

“The Drowning Man”

“The Sicker, The Better”

“Dissolving Chaos”

“Deadly Metal”

“The Craving”

“Freezing Isolation”

“The Age Of The Offended” video: