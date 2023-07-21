CADAVER's The Age Of The Offended Out Now; "Deadly Metal" Lyric Video Posted

Norwegian death metallers, Cadaver, have unleashed their sixth studio album, The Age Of The Offended, via Nuclear Blast Records. True to the band’s primitive roots and an audacious, ground-breaking, psychedelic horror show, the album is an angry, fucked up album for angry, fucked up times, defiantly created against the odds.

Today, Cadavar also release the lyric video for the menacing track, "Deadly Metal". Watch below:

The Age Of The Offended was recorded at Daufembach Studio, Villa Necro, Studio Tomb, and Studio Studio. Adair Daufembach was responsible for producing, engineering, mixing, and mastering. Kjartan Hesthagen also assisted with the engineering working in tandem with the band and Adair. The band enlisted Fleshflies to create the artwork for The Age Of The Offended.

Tracklisting:

“Sycophants Swing (Intro)”

“Postapocalyptic Grinding”

“Scum Of The Earth”

“The Age Of The Offended”

“Death Revealed”

“The Shrink”

“Crawl Of The Cadaver”

“The Drowning Man”

“The Sicker, The Better”

“Dissolving Chaos”

“Deadly Metal”

“The Craving”

“Freezing Isolation”

"Scum Of The Earth" lyric video:

“The Age Of The Offended” video: