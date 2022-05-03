CADAVERIA Debut Official Lyric Video For "Emptiness"

Italian dark metal act, Cadaveria, have released a lyric video for "Emptiness", the title track of their upcoming sixth album, to be released on May 27 via Time To Kill Records. Watch the clip below.

Cadaveria herself commented the lyrics and the title meaning: "The emptiness of which I speak is not the nothingness, is not the oblivion, but the cosmic emptiness, the 99.9% of the Universe, that we do not know and that, however, is not empty at all. And it is above all the emptiness of the mind, that I aspire to reach through meditation, the absence of thought, which sets free. So we must not be afraid of emptiness."

Emptiness is the definitive album from Cadaveria. A majestic work that seals the artistic and human path of the band. The album will drop in digital format, digipack CD, double vinyl and cassette. The whole visual concept is inspired by the Tao symbol and is based on the interpenetration of light and darkness.

The vinyl version comes with one white disk and one black disk. The double LP also features “Return” as bonus track. Find pre-order options here.

The album cover art was created by Roberto Toderico (Asphyx, Arch Enemy, Dark Funeral).

Tracklisting:

“The Great Journey”

“Shamanic Path”

“Emptiness”

“The Woman Who Fell To Earth”

“Divination”

“Matryoshcada”

“Silver Rain”

“The Cure”

“Life After”

“La Casa dell’ Anima”

“The Sky That Screams Above Us”

“Return” (Deine Lakaien cover) (vinyl bonus track)

“The Woman Who Fell To Earth” video:

Album trailer: