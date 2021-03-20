CADAVERIA Gearing Up To Release New Single "Shamanic Path"; Trailer Available

Italian Gothic metallers Cadaveria have released an official trailer for their forthcoming single, "Shamanic Path", which will be released on March 31st. Check it out below.

It is available to pre-save / pre-order here.

Cadaveria recently released a music video for their new single, “Divination”. Stream / download the single here, and watch the clip below.

Produced by Morbid Vision Italy, this opus, freely inspired by the Candomblé ritual of reading the Buzios, was shot in a loft in Turin and along the Dora Baltea river banks in North Italy.

The clip was filmed and edited by Marçelo Santos. Photography by Marçelo Santos. Camera assistant: Albo Giolito. Editing assistant: Cadaveria herself. Main character: Monica Tomaino. Make up: Jacob Angel.