CADAVERIA – More Emptiness Album Details Revealed

Italian dark metal act Cadaveria have revealed the tracklisting for their upcoming sixth album Emptiness, to be released on May 27, 2022 via Time To Kill Records.

Emptiness is the definitive album from Cadaveria. A majestic work that seals the artistic and human path of the band. The album will drop in digital format, digipack CD, double vinyl and cassette. The whole visual concept is inspired by the Tao symbol and is based on the interpenetration of light and darkness. The vinyl version comes with one white disk and one black disk. The double LP also features “Return” as bonus track. Find preorder options here.

The album cover art was created by Roberto Toderico (Asphyx, Arch Enemy, Dark Funeral).

Tracklisting:

“The Great Journey”

“Shamanic Path”

“Emptiness”

“The Woman Who Fell To Earth”

“Divination”

“Matryoshcada”

“Silver Rain”

“The Cure”

“Life After”

“La Casa dell’ Anima”

“The Sky That Screams Above Us”

“Return” (Deine Lakaien cover) (vinyl bonus track)

Album trailer:

“The Woman Who Fell To Earth” video: