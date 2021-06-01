CADAVERIA Release New Digital Single “The Woman Who Fell To Earth”

Italian queen of Gothic / black metal Cadaveria is back with her band and a new majestic single that embraces the concept of the sacred feminine and exalts the woman as symbol of life, energy, abundance, strength and elegance.

"The Woman Who Fell to Earth" is available for streaming from a digital outlet here.

Credits: Lyrics by Cadaveria herself. Music by Cadaveria herself, Kris Laurent, Marçelo Santos. Performed by: Cadaveria (vocals) Kris Laurent (guitar) Pier Gonella (guitar) Peter Dayton (bass) Marçelo Santos (drums). Recorded at Rrooaarr Sound in March 2021. Produced by Cadaveria and Pier Gonella.