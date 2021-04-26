CADAVERIA Release "The Genesis Of Creation" Video Documentary

Italian black/dark gothic metallers, Cadaveria, have released The Genesis Of Creation, a video documentary dedicated to the making of the recent singles, released from October 2020 on.

Cadaveria and Marçelo Santos, masterminds of the band, deepen the key concepts of the songs and comment the behind the scenes of the music videos (made by Marçelo himself) and the images from the recording studios.

Watch the video below:

The next single from Cadaveria will be released in early June.