CADAVERIA Release “The Woman Who Fell To Earth” Music Video

In early June Italian black/gothic metal act Cadaveria released the single "The Woman Who Fell to Earth" on all digital platforms.

Now the band have premiered the video for the single. Made by Morbid Vision and shot around an old village in Piedmont, North Italy, among woods and fields, the video was inspired by a shamanic prediction.

The images evoke the existence of parallel dimensions and of a multifaceted female presence, at times mysterious, who visits our sick planet to give new energy.

The video also shows a preview of some handmade jewels, a necklace and a pendant worn by Cadaveria herself, which are now available to order at cadaveria.com.

"The Woman Who Fell to Earth" is available for streaming from a digital outlet here.