CADAVERIA Unveil "The Sky That Screams Above Us" Video

Italian horror metal veterans Cadaveria share their latest video for "The Sky That Screams Above Us". The dark and atmospheric new hymn is taken from the band's sixth full-length record Emptiness, out now via Time To Kill Records.

The simplicity of the shots, taken in the studio during the recording of the song, and the particularity of the vertical format (suitable for smartphones) come together in the new video. Another example of the synthesis of contrasts of which the band is master.

“The Sky That Screams Above Us” is the eleventh track from “Emptiness", an album graphically based on black and white dualism and musically characterised by the continuous chase of clean and growl vocals, by thrash metal outbursts and doom metal cadences, by black metal and classic metal riffing.

The album cover art was created by Roberto Toderico (Asphyx, Arch Enemy, Dark Funeral). Emptiness can be streamed here, and purchased in black / white double vinyl, CD, and cassette formats at this location.

Tracklisting:

“The Great Journey”

“Shamanic Path”

“Emptiness”

“The Woman Who Fell To Earth”

“Divination”

“Matryoshcada”

“Silver Rain”

“The Cure”

“Life After”

“La Casa dell’ Anima”

“The Sky That Screams Above Us”

“Return” (Deine Lakaien cover) (vinyl bonus track)

“The Woman Who Fell To Earth” video:

“Emptiness” lyric video:

“Silver Rain” video: