CAINITES Feat. DEATHLESS LEGACY Drummer Release “Vampire God” Video

Cainites has released a video for "Vampire God", third single taken from the debut album "Revenant" to be released on June 21 by Scarlet Records.

Slaves to our sins, we pray to a faded god who no longer responds – our damned souls turn to a new god: the Vampire God, who feeds on the blood of the saints.

Cainites is the name of the new melodic death metal duo risen from the ashes of the Italian gothic-doom masters Motus Tenebrae and founded by Andrea Falaschi aka Frater Orion (Deathless Legacy), on vocals, drums and keyboards, and Daniele Ciranna, on guitar and bass.

Through their dark, gloomy melodic death metal – heavily influenced by the British and Scandinavian masters with a creepy Mediterranean twist too – Cainites create their own mystique, portraying the bloody mark they have to carry.

Revenant is a concept album about an old Orthodox priest who became a vampire against his will. A controversial, cruel and yet fascinating character, oscillating between a sense of abandonment by the divine and the manifestation of a faith that is still present, with continuous pleas to God to stop him from his relentless bloodshed – yearning for a redemption that cannot be reached.

Revenant will be released in the following formats:

- jewel case CD

- digital

Tracklisting:

“Darkness Awaits”

“Theotokos”

“Vampire God”

“God’s Wrath”

“We Lost Our Sanctity”

“Forgive Our Sins”

“Cainites”

“Embrace”

“Forsaken”

“Redemption”

"Vampire God" video:

"Theotokos":

"Darkness Awaits" video:

Cainites:

Andrea Falaschi (aka Frater Orion) - vocals, drums, keyboards

Daniele Ciranna - guitar, bass

(Photo – Frater Orion)