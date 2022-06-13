CALIBAN Debut "Darkness I Became" Music Video

Caliban have release a music video for "Darkness I Became", captured by Sebastian Pielnik during the intimate release shows for the band's latest album, Dystopia. Watch below:

The approach to Dystopia was instinctive and organic. The result was simply darker and heavier. A state of the world address and a sign of these locked-down times. The band members worked in relative isolation, not being able to meet up for writing sessions. Ideas were passed around via the internet. Yet, the anxiety and angst they were all feeling came through. Hence the opening line of the album title track and war-cry: “Welcome Dystopia – Come show me who you are!” Amidst the anger and sonic wreckage, there’s still a ghost of hopefulness as the band searches for identity, solidarity and ultimately rising from dystopian ashes. A long running fixture in the European metal scene, Caliban have reemerged with a furious vision for these dark days. Welcome Dystopia.

Dystopia was produced by Benjamin Richter (Moonspell, Emil Bulls) and guitarist Marc Görtz, as well as co-produced by Callan Orr (Dream On, Dreamer). The eye-catching artwork was crafted by the creative team of Season Zero, who designed the artwork for Zeitgeister.

Tracklist:

"Dystopia" (feat. Christoph Wieczorek)

"Ascent of the Blessed"

"VirUS" (feat. Marcus Bischoff)

"Phantom Pain"

"Alien"

"sWords"

"Darkness I Became"

"Dragon" (feat. Jonny Davy)

"Hibernate"

"mOther"

"The World Breaks Everyone"

"D I V I D E D"

"Alien" video:

"Ascent Of The Blessed":

Caliban is:

Andreas Dörner (vocals)

Marco Schaller (bass)

Denis Schmidt (guitar)

Marc Görtz (guitar)

Patrick Grün (drums)