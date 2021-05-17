CALIBAN Launch Visualizer For "Nichts ist für immer"

Germany's Caliban have released a visualizer for the song “Nichts ist für immer”, from their just released new album, Zeitgeister. The clip sees the stunning artwork of Zeitgeister come to life:

Andreas Dörner (vocals) comments: “A slightly softer track, the original is called 'All I Gave' and was released on Say Hello To Tragedy. It’s a song about disappointed love and the end of an illusion. We will be ourselves in the ones we love. Who am I when your love was just a lie.”

Zeitgeister is available in the following formats. Order here.

- Ltd. CD Digipak

- black LP+CD

- 300x glow in the dark LP+CD via CM Distro Wholesale and cmdistro.de

- 200x transp. coke bottle green LP+CD via Impericon

- 200x deep blood red LP+CD via EMP

- Digital Album

- USA only: 500x olive green LP+CD

With the help of long-running producer Benjamin Richter (Moonspell, Emil Bulls and more) Caliban hand-picked seven tracks to bring new life to:

“Trauma“ (feat. Matthi from Nasty, originally “Arena Of Concealment”)

“Herz” (originally “I Will Never Let You Down”)

“Ausbruch nach Innen“ (originally “Tyranny Of Small Misery”)

“Feuer, zieh' mit mir“ (originally “Between The Worlds”)

“Nichts ist für immer“ (originally “All I Gave”)

“Intoleranz“ (originally “Intolerance”)

“Mein Inferno” (originally “My Little Secret”)

Zeitgeister also boasts the new track, “nICHts”.

“nICHts” video:

"Intoleranz":

Caliban are:

Andreas Dörner - Vocals

Denis Schmidt - Guitar

Marc Görtz - Guitar

Marco Schaller - Bass

Patrick Grün - Drums