CALIBAN Release “nICHts” Song And NSFW Video From Upcoming Zeitgeister Album

After “Intoleranz” German metalcore vets, Caliban, are releasing a brand-new track, ominously entitled “nICHts”, from their upcoming album,Zeitgeister”, that is due for a release on May 14. The dark video clip was directed by Michael Winkler for Der Pakt (Trigger). Warning: This video contains content about suicide.

Andy Dörner comments: “Who am I, where do I belong? Disorientation, hopelessness, fear, helplessness – the feeling of depression, feelings that can have multiple reasons. It’s feelings that many of us can relate to, especially these days and during the ongoing pandemic. ‘nICHts’ is dealing with these really dark places that are reflected by our protagonist who is dreaming about taking his own life.” What is really important to the band though: “Suicide is not a solution. If you feel like you are getting lost in these feelings, there are people ready to help you. Please reach out.”

It took Caliban recording a cover of Rammstein’s “Sonne” to realize that their native tongue was a seamless fit with their time-tempered collision of punishing riffs and Andreas Dörner’s urgent vocals. With fans hungry for the Essen-borne quintet to record an album exclusively in German, the band simply said: “Why not?” and “Zeitgeister” was born.

11 genre-defining LPs deep into their career, the band’s vision for the album came naturally – a career retrospective and deep-dive into Caliban favorites that haven’t had a live airing in some time.

“It wasn’t an easy decision, but once we allowed us to make them as different from the originals as we felt it was needed it came fairly naturally”, explains guitarist and main songwriter Marc Görtz. Of course, some updating was necessary when it came to translating the songs to German. “It turned out to be surprisingly tricky,” says Dörner. “While I feel more at home with my native German it made it a lot more complicated, as I had more options to phrase something.”

Formed in 1997, Caliban’s legacy has been a tireless one, touring the globe and sharing stages with the likes of Kreator, Killswitch Engage and Dark Tranquillity just to mention a few “Zeitgeister” was a welcome homecoming.

Zeitgeister will be released May 14 and is available in the following formats. First presales incl. bundles are already online, here.

- Ltd. CD Digipak

- black LP+CD

- 300x glow in the dark LP+CD via CM Distro Wholesale and cmdistro.de

- 200x transp. coke bottle green LP+CD via Impericon

- 200x deep blood red LP+CD via EMP

- Digital Album

- USA only: 500x olive green LP+CD

With the help of long-running producer Benjamin Richter (Moonspell, Emil Bulls and more) Caliban hand-picked seven tracks to bring new life to:

“Trauma“ (feat. Matthi from Nasty, originally “Arena Of Concealment”)

“Herz” (originally “I Will Never Let You Down”)

“Ausbruch nach Innen“ (originally “Tyranny Of Small Misery”)

“Feuer, zieh' mit mir“ (originally “Between The Worlds”)

“Nichts ist für immer“ (originally “All I Gave”)

“Intoleranz“ (originally “Intolerance”)

“Mein Inferno” (originally “My Little Secret”)

Zeitgeister also boasts the new track, “nICHts”.

"Intoleranz":

Caliban are:

Andreas Dörner - Vocals

Denis Schmidt - Guitar

Marc Görtz - Guitar

Marco Schaller - Bass

Patrick Grün - Drums