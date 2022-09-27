California Sludge Veterans -(16)- To Release Into Dust Album In November; “Misfortune Teller” Video Streaming Now

California sludge veterans, -(16)-, return with their heaviest and most devastating record to date, Into Dust. The new album, a collection of cautionary tales of survival and redemption, is set to an amalgamation of sludge, punk, metal, hardcore, and stoner riffs that could only be built through thirty years of commitment to their dark sonic craft, which -(16)- continues to improve upon.

Guitarist/vocalist Bobby Ferry comments, “For the past two years, we have been careening down the highway of life, stuck in the idle lane, heading towards oblivion. However, this detour endowed us with ample inspiration to continue screaming headlong into the abyss, grinding out Into Dust in the process.”

Watch -(16)-’s new video for Into Dust’s album opener, “Misfortune Teller”, below.

From the frantic opening of "Misfortune Teller" to the undeniable pounding and swagger of "Scrape The Rocks," Into Dust lives up to its name, as -(16)- beats the listener into submission through the lowest of ends and the sour, palpable malaise prevalent throughout the album's dozen tracks.

"There's a story arc in the lyrics that start with an eviction notice served amid the ruins of Hurricane Irma in the Florida Keys, to running aground metaphorically and drowning in midlife, bearing witness to the modern suffering of hunger and poverty on the Mexico California border," Ferry says. The negativity persists on tracks aptly titled "Null And Eternal Void," and the dizzying, pill-induced, "The Floor Wins." Elsewhere, "Born On A Bar Stool" sends the listener off with a sobering album closer; ending on a foggy and rainy jazz-tinged San Francisco night, with an anti-drinking drinking song, proclaiming, "Raise your glass all things pass."

Into Dust is out November 18 on CD, LP, and digital formats. Find physical pre-orders via Relapse.com here, and digital downloads/streaming services here.

Into Dust trackisting:

"Misfortune Teller"

"Dead Eyes"

"Ash In The Hourglass"

"The Deep"

"Scrape The Rocks"

"Null And Eternal Void"

"The Floor Wins"

"Lane Splitter"

"Never Paid Back"

"Dirt In Your Mouth"

"Dressed Up To Get Messed Up"

"Born On A Barstool"

"Misfortune Teller" video:

In conjunction with the release of Into Dust, -(16)- has announced a US headlining tour this November. Main support will be provided by Doc Hammer.

-(16)- lineup:

Bobby Ferry - guitar, vocals

Alex Shuster - lead guitar

Barney Firks - bass

Dion Thurman – drums

(Photo - Chad Kelco)