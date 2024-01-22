California Thrash Band TAKE OFFENSE Signs With MRNK Heavy; US Winter Tour With ESCUELA GRIND Kicks Off This Week

MNRK Heavy announces the addition of California crossover thrash band, Take Offense, to its roster. The band is prepping its new studio album, due this spring.

Moreover, Take Offense has announced a national tour with new labelmates Escuela Grind. The tour kicks off this week, on January 24 in San Diego, CA, and wraps up on February 17 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Scott Givens, MNRK's SVP of Rock & Metal, says, "All of us at MNRK Heavy are fans of Take Offense, so when the opportunity to add them to the roster came along, it was a no-brainer. The band has made an amazing record, and I can't wait to share it with their fans."

Take Offense's guitarist Greg Cerwonka," says, “We’re really excited to bring in the new year with MNRK and to be included in such an awesome roster of artists. So far, working with MNRK has been great, and knowing we have a team that truly supports us is a great feeling, especially since this new record marks a new chapter for Take Offense. And honestly, we’re just pumped to be on the same label as Ace. KISS ARMY FOR LIFE!”

Vocalist Anthony Herrera adds, "We couldn’t be happier than to work with a label like MNRK. So far it’s been an experience that has allowed Take Offense to be Take Offense. That type of treatment can be difficult to come by these days. We look forward to what the future holds for us on this new ride, along with MNRK & all the great artists on the label.”

Tour dates:

January

24 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

25 - Santa Ana, CA - La Santa

26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Paramount

27 - Fresno, CA - Full Circle

28 - Oakland, CA - 9 Lives

29 - Eugene, OR - John Henry’s

30 - Portland, OR - Twilight

February

1 - Seattle, WA - Vera Project

2 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

3 - Salt Lake City, UT - Salt City Seamers

4 - Denver, CO - Moe’s

5 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge

6 - Sioux Falls, SD - Remedy

7 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty’s Live

8 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

9 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

10 - Indianapolis, IN - Atomic Bowling

11 - Columbus, OH - Ace Of Cups

12 - Cleveland, OH - No Class

13 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Shred Shed

14 - York, PA - Skid Row Garage

15 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

16 - Brooklyn, NY - TV Eye

17 - Boston, MA - Sonia

(Photo - Becky DiGiglio)