California’s DEAD HEAT Signs To Metal Blade Records

Metal Blade Records has announced the signing Oxnard, California crossover collective Dead Heat to its iconic roster.

Forged in 2016 in, Dead Heat is known for their high-energy live performances and aggressive sound that draws influence from various subgenres of thrash, punk, hardcore, and metal. Dead Heat's music is characterized by fast, thrashy riffs, driving rhythms, harmonious leads, and intense vocals that often veer into screamed or shouted terrain. Thematically, the band delves deep into social and political issues, as well as personal struggles and experiences.

In addition to crafting pulverizing music, the Dead Heat crew is notorious for their DIY approach to punk/metal culture and their involvement in the broader hardcore scene. The band members are regularly involved in booking shows and events in their local scene, as well as supporting various social and political causes.

Comments vocalist Christian Ramos of the band's union with Metal Blade Records, "To be part of a label that has put out some of our favorite records and has had some of our favorite artists is without words an absolute honor!"

Adds rhythm guitarist Justin Ton, "We're on the same label that birthed Slayer and put Metallica on the map. It's an honor."

States Metal Blade's Ryan Williams; US A&R, "Dead Heat fucking slays; it's an honor to welcome them to the Metal Blade family."

Over the course of their eight-year existence, Dead Heat has released a split with New York heavyweights Mindforce, two full-length albums, and several EPs including their most recent EP, Endless Torment, issued in 2023 on Triple B Records and Tankcrimes to critical acclaim.

Dead Heat has toured extensively, playing shows across the United States, Europe, and Japan. The band will play a one-off show supporting Bodycount later this month before joining Drain, Terror, Angel Dust, and End It for a short run of shows in June. In July, the band will bring their onstage bedlam to European stages. The latest stretch of live dates follow the band's successful run supporting Municipal Waste, Ghoul, and Necrot on the inaugural Brainsqueeze Tour earlier this year.

Dead Heat:

Justin Ton - rhythm guitar

Ricky Garcia - lead guitar

Chris Ramos - vocals

Yogi - drums

Vince - bass/ rhythm guitar

Chonch - bass

(Photo – Luis Hernandez)