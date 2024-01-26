CALIGULA’S HORSE Release Charcoal Grace Album; North American Tour Launches Next Week

Caligula's Horse, Brisbane’s premier progressive metal outfit, known for their dynamic soaring soundscapes, heavy melodic intricacy, and huge live sound, celebrate the release of their new studio album, Charcoal Grace, with the addition of 17 European headline tour dates in May to their Charcoal Grace World Tour 2024. The North American tour begins on January 31st in Washington, DC.

Find the band's full tour itinerary, and purchase tickets, here.

Charcoal Grace is the 6th studio album from the band, and it combines raw rock power with immense emotional depth. Charcoal Grace is borne of the static hopelessness that the pandemic forced upon the band and, indeed, much of the world, these past few years. It is an album reckoning with the experiences and outcomes of this time geared, ultimately, towards catharsis - moving towards a more hopeful future.

Charcoal Grace is available as Ltd. CD Digipak, CD Jewelcase (US only), Gatefold 2LP in various colours & Digital Album. Order here.

Tracklisting:

“The World Breathes With Me”

“Golem”

“Charcoal Grace I: Prey”

“Charcoal Grace II: A World Without”

“Charcoal Grace III: Vigil”

“Charcoal Grace IV: Give Me Hell”

“Sails”

“The Stormchaser”

“Mute”

"The Stormchaser" video:

"The World Breathes With Me":

“Golem” video:

(Photo - Jack Venables)