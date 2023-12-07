CALIGULA’S HORSE Release New Single "The World Breathes With Me"; Visualizer

Australian progressive metal outfit, Caligula’s Horse, have released their new single, "The World Breathes With Me" from their upcoming album Charcoal Grace, due out on January 26.

"The World Breathes With Me" is the second single and the 10-minute opening track from the new album and takes the listener through the emotions and vibe of the new album.

The band shares about "The World Breathes With Me": “'The World Breathes With Me' is a powerful musical journey that sets the stage for Charcoal Grace as a whole. It pulls right back to a bird’s eye view of what we saw and experienced during the years of the pandemic. While we did lose our faith in humanity, we ultimately reconnected in the understanding that we are all forever connected to one another through breath and to the world through each other.”

Listen to "The World Breathes With Me" below:

Charcoal Grace is the 6th studio album of the band, and it combines raw rock power with immense emotional depth. Charcoal Grace is borne of the static hopelessness that the pandemic forced upon the band and, indeed, much of the world, these past few years. It is an album reckoning with the experiences and outcomes of this time geared, ultimately, towards catharsis - moving towards a more hopeful future.

The title Charcoal Grace is described by the band as “the grim allure and strange beauty in stillness, silence, and loss.” This can be heard through the album's 10-minute opening track “The World Breathes With Me,” a mission statement for the album’s main themes. Musically, it’s a work of contrasts, moving from the lightest ebb to the heaviest flow. Meanwhile, the second track and first single from the album, “Golem,” examines struggling with the weight of expectation through the pandemic. It’s a heavy song with an emphasis on riffs and driving rhythms.

At the center of the album is the 4-part title track suite, a 24-minute opus that pushes deeper into the album’s foundational themes: connection, alienation, and the ways humanity acts under duress. Musically, it covers every facet of the band’s vocabulary, from heavy and dense orchestral-accompanied intensity embodying the song’s darkest lyrical ideas, through to soft acoustic-driven moments and introspection.

Charcoal Grace will be available as Ltd. CD Digipak, CD Jewelcase (US only), Gatefold 2LP in various colours & Digital Album. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

“The World Breathes With Me”

“Golem”

“Charcoal Grace I: Prey”

“Charcoal Grace II: A World Without”

“Charcoal Grace III: Vigil”

“Charcoal Grace IV: Give Me Hell”

“Sails”

“The Stormchaser”

“Mute”

“Golem” video:

The band recently played tours in both Europe and America to fully present their 2020 release Rise Radiant for the first time after the pandemic. Caligula’s Horse are now supporting Devin Townsend for three gigs in Australia before returning to the US next year in support of their new album.

(Photo - Jack Venables)