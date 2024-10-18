Call Of Duty Season 6, All You Need To Know

Players are excited for Call of Duty Season 6. This COD season has brought new features, maps, and modes. There are also fresh Call of Duty weapons and operators to unlock.

New Operators

COD Season 6 introduces new operators. The most talked about is Spawn. He’s from the comics. Many players are eager to unlock him. There’s also Alucard, the famous vampire. He’s a unique Call of Duty operator to play with. Besides these two, you’ll also get to unlock Lilith. Each COD operator has special skins and abilities.

Unlocking them will take some grinding. You need to complete challenges. You can also purchase from the store. Call of Duty Operators like Spawn add a fresh vibe to the game.

Weapons

New Call of Duty weapons are the highlight of COD Season 6. You’ll get the TR-76 Geist. This is an assault rifle. It has high damage and good accuracy. The M4 handles well. It’s balanced. Players will love its stability. It’s ideal for mid-range battles. You can unlock the TR-76 Geist by reaching Tier 15 in the Call of Duty Battle Pass.

The ISO 9mm SMG is another addition. This submachine gun is perfect for close-range fights. It’s fast. It comes with attachments that boost its performance.

Shotguns haven’t been left behind. The Bryson 900 gets some tweaks. It has better handling now. It’s easier to reload. This makes it useful in tight corners.

New Maps

Call of Duty Season 6 brings new maps. One of them is “La Casa.” It’s a small map. You can expect fast-paced action. Players who like quick firefights will enjoy it. There are lots of close-quarters areas. Shotguns and SMGs shine here.

Another new COD map is “Seaside.” It’s bigger. There are open areas for sniping. But there are also tight alleys for SMG users. It gives a mix of long and short-range battles.



For Halloween, we have “Haunting of Verdansk.” It’s a spooky version of the Verdansk Call of Duty map. There are darker areas. You’ll hear creepy sounds. The atmosphere is eerie. This map is only available during Halloween events. It’s a fan favorite because of the horror vibes.

New Modes

Season 6 has introduced new game Call of Duty modes. The most exciting is “Haunting.” This mode adds horror elements. You’ll face AI-controlled zombies. There are also paranormal COD events. Players need to survive both enemies and the undead. It’s a tense mode, especially for those who love a challenge.

Another COD mode is “Gunfight Overtime.” It’s a 2v2 mode. Matches are fast. You have limited time to eliminate the enemy team. If no one wins, there’s an overtime flag. Capturing it gives your Call of Duty team victory. It’s ideal for players who love intense, quick matches.

Hardpoint mode gets a twist. It’s called “Haunted Hardpoint.” While playing, ghosts appear. They attack anyone nearby. You must avoid them while securing the Hardpoint.



