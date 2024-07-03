CALVA LOUISE Debut "La Corriente" Music Video

Following on from their electrifying performances at Download Festival in the UK and Vainstream Rockfest in Germany and their US tour with Vukovi, Calva Louise have shared the video for new single, "La Corriente", out now on Mascot Records. Watch below.

"'La Corriente' is about escaping prefabricated opinions and judgments, affecting our perception of self," the band's Jess Allanic explains. Translated to "the current" in Spanish it can mean the river current but also figuratively it can mean following someone's flow. Allanic adds, "By trying to be agreeable and trying to fit in, I let someone's current drag me away from my own self in the past, undermining my opinions, and eventually feeling trapped in expressing myself. This song for me is regaining that power back."

The music video for "La Corriente" is indirectly part of the sequel of "Under The Skin," as the beginning of the prequel takes place in 1994: the day a young Jonnie had to agree to become an apprentice to a commander coming from the Fractalworld. "'La Corriente' takes place at the show where his fate is sealed, setting the tone of the story that will be unfolding in the next video," the band says. 'We are very grateful to everyone who took part in the video, especially Sunbird Records bar in Darwen that allowed us to shoot those two music videos in four days at their venue. It was a hard but fulfilling experience especially for Allanic as she is directing and editing the videos."

Last month, the band finished a 5-week tour of the US with Vukovi as well as playing Sonic Temple and Welcome To Rockville festivals in the US. Talking about the tour the band says, "Touring with Vukovi was one of the best experiences we've had! They are a wonderful band and amazing people! We also got to see so many great places and meet wonderful new people who travelled all over the U.S. to come to the shows! We had a great time and hope we get to do it again soon!"

They recently released their explosive single "Under The Skin". Watch a video for the song below.

"Under the Skin" was co-written by Allanic and Pendulum's Gareth McGrillen and is a mesmerizing blend of raging metal riffs, swirling electronica, and Allanic's extraordinary ability to flit between ethereal vocals and demonic howls. It swoons in and out of a stunning narrative, with melodic twists along the way that are penetrated by an attack of hypnotic aggression. The song and video follows a complex Sci-Fi narrative and is the introduction of a conceptual storyline about the characters and their counterparts, The video is an incredible feast for the eye and was directed and edited with VFX by Allanic.

The British based band is truly International with its members hailing from across the globe and has been ripping through the UK underground for the past few years, driven by the creative vision of Venezuelan born Jess Allanic (Vocals/Guitar/Keyboard) along with French born Alizon Taho (Bass/Backing Vocals - France) and New Zealander Ben Parker (Drums/Backing Vocals).

Calva Louise are a captivating live band that has seen their recent live performances take them to another level. 2024 will prove to be the year of Calva Louise.