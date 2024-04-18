CALVA LOUISE Sign To Mascot Records And Share Video For "Under The Skin"

Calva Louise have revealed the extraordinary cinematic sci-fi video for their new song, "Under the Skin", and the news they have also signed to Mascot Records.

Feast your eyes on the video for "Under the Skin" below; stream the song here

Calva Louise are storming into 2024, playing Download Festival, 2000Trees, and Primordial General Mayhem. In May, they'll take on a 10-date co-headline tour of the US with Vukovi and play So What!? Festival, Welcome to Rockville, and Sonic Temple. They'll also perform at Vainstream Rockfest (Germany) and Dynamo MetalFest (Netherlands). Calva Louise are gearing up for an explosive 2024, with even more shows on the horizon.

The British based band is truly international with its members hailing from across the globe and has been ripping through the UK underground for the past few years, driven by the creative vision of the Venezuelan songwriter Jess Allanic (Vocals/Guitar/Keyboard) along with French bassist Alizon Taho (Bass/Backing Vocals) and New Zealander Ben Parker (Drums/Backing Vocals).

"Under the Skin" was co-written by Jess Allanic and Pendulum's Gareth McGrillen and is a mesmerizing blend of raging metal riffs, swirling electronica, and Jess' extraordinary ability to flit between ethereal vocals and demonic howls. It swoons in and out of a stunning narrative, with melodic twists along the way that are punctured by an attack of hypnotic assertiveness.

This first single release is accompanied by Calva Louise's most ambitious music video production, including a sci-fi movie-style short film, telling a story about intertwined dimensions where the characters are looking to perpetuate their consciousness beyond the real world.

The lyrics of "Under the Skin" follow a complex sci-fi narrative and is the introduction of a conceptual storyline consisting of characters called "Travellers" and their counterparts called the "Doubles."

Allanic says, "The lyrics deal with the obstacles that arise in the human duality as one is looking for freedom and the other is looking to perpetuate their consciousness, but the expectations are not the same for both sides."

The music video shows the Travellers and their Doubles transporting energy capsules which they recovered from the Hybrids-Scorpions (the story's villains) to the Main Hologram Generator, the maker of the "Realworld."

The story focuses on one of the Doubles Vic, that betrayed Commander Jonnie, also a Double, and his crew composed of both Travellers and Doubles, after being infected (and therefore under the control) of a Hybrid-scorpion that sneaked into Jonnie's Hedron-Ship. Jonnie's plans had been interrupted due to the anticipated invasion of the Hybrids that kidnapped multiple Hedron-Ships back in the Mother-Hedron-Ship, where their city was built. Meanwhile, the infected Doubles began to abandon their counterpart Travellers and started to usurp their lives in the holographic "Realworld." The Hybrids then got a free pass to continue sucking the energy of the countless Travellers who had been getting trapped in the "Dreamworld."

The video is a feast for the eye and was directed, edited and with VFX by Allanic.