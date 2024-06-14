"Can We Get Some Crazy Sheets?" - ACE FREHLEY Shares New Episode Of "Shopping With The Frehleys"; Video

Original KISS guitarist, Ace Frehley, has shared episode #11 in his ongoing series, "Shopping With The Frehleys". Watch below.

A message states: "Give the people what they want!! Ace is back at @target talking to customers, petting dogs, and looking for crazy sheets!" 🤘🎸🎯

Frehley released his new album, 10,000 Volts back in February via MNRK Heavy. The album was produced and co-written by Ace and Steve Brown, and the uncontainable energy on the 11 tracks showcases some of Ace's best works since his '78 solo album. Order the new album here.

10,000 Volts tracklisting:

"10,000 Volts"

"Walkin’ On The Moon"

"Cosmic Heart"

"Cherry Medicine"

"Back Into My Arms Again"

"Fightin’ For Life"

"Blinded"

"Constantly Cute"

"Life Of A Stranger"

"Up In The Sky"

"Stratosphere"

“Walkin’ On The Moon” video:

"Cherry Medicine" video:

"10,000 Volts" video:

Upcoming Ace Frehley tour dates are listed below. Traditional VIP Experience packages are available. Visit AceFrehley.com.

June

28 - Marion, IL - Marion Cultural & Civic Center

29 - Decatur, IL - Lincoln Square Theatre

July

20 - St. Ignace, MI - “80’s Rock Invasion @ Kewadin Casino

August

10 - Beaver Dam, KY - Beaver Dam Ampitheatre

21 - North Tonawanda, NY - River Theatre

September

6 - Hinckley, MN - Hinckley Ampitheater