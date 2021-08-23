Can You Make Money With The Latest Blockchain Technology?

Blockchain technology has been around since 2008 and has been developing rapidly since then. Today, it has become one of the primary sources of income for those who specialize in it. Since its creation, blockchain has come a long way.

7 Forecasts About Blockchain Technology

7 Forecasts About Blockchain Technology

Continue reading to find out about potential upcoming developments in blockchain technology.

1. The Rise of Blockchain Games

Currently, the most popular blockchain game is Axie Infinity. A quick Google search will also show you other crypto games like CryptoKitties, The Sandbox, and more. The idea of incorporating games and blockchain infrastructure isn’t new. It’s only today that they’re making a worldwide breakthrough, which is one of the

advantages of crypto entertainment.

As these games continue to develop, we do not doubt that you'll see more variation in the game categories out there.

2. Increased Demand of Blockchain Experts

More people and industries are becoming aware of the benefits of Blockchain systems. As this occurs, it’s also more likely that they’ll want to integrate it into their systems. After all, understanding blockchain, cryptocurrency, mining, and how they all work is no easy feat.

Plus, as a business owner, you won’t always have time to sit down to learn the nuances of blockchain. The best solution is to hire a blockchain expert who can help you reach your goal. Whether your goal is to develop a blockchain game or to join cryptocurrency trading, the touch of a professional can get you far.

3. A Shift to DLT-Based Systems for Governments

DLT or distributed ledger technology is the digital infrastructure. Blockchain is only a type of DLT. In DLT, all transactions are recorded with an irreversible digital signature called a hash. Unlike centralized control, DLT technology also allows for better transparency and real-time ledger updates.

It is the system that makes blockchain technology so secure and safe. Many governments today have a hard time staying safe and transparent. In the future, you can expect that they might use DLT technology to create a government system.

4. Improved Transparency Across Industries

Let’s go back to the concept of a DLT. Often, the distributed ledger passed along a blockchain contains valuable private data. All the blocks in the chain have full transparency and access to this data. In short, you can’t hide anything from the other “blocks” in your chain. If applied to various industries, this transparency can save millions of dollars in theft and fraud.

5. Rise of Blockchain-Based Security Measures

Like governments, many businesses, companies, and organizations also need the security that blockchain offers. Blockchain technology doesn’t only relate to cryptocurrency, after all. It also exchanges valuable data from one block to the next.

If your company handles sensitive data such a contracts, personal records, and payment records, you’ll want the same thing. Remember that cybercriminals are improving as technology is. However, we have yet to see them steal data protected by blockchain technology.

6. Creation of National Cryptocurrencies

In its nature, cryptocurrency is supposed to act as a type of currency that surpasses the control of a country’s government. It’s the primary reason why it is accessible digitally and globally. As time passes, new cryptocurrencies are appearing. It’s only a matter of time until people start thinking about tying cryptocurrencies to their countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was one of them. He proposed the “Crypto Rouble” as Russia’s national cryptocurrency. While it saw some resistance at first, other nations are following. Hungary is ready to join the international blockchain market, but there’s no certainty in a Hungarian cryptocurrency yet.

7. Economy and Finance Industries to Lead Blockchain Usage

The banking and finance industries are the most likely to apply blockchain systems first. After all, their benefits in security and transparency are something these industries value the most. We do not doubt that they’ll be the first to transform their processes and implement blockchain infrastructures.

Keep in mind that other industries might implement blockchain technology first, too. After all, the Hungarian government is encouraging investors to participate in the cryptocurrency market. By 2022, Hungary will implement a 50% tax cut on crypto earnings.

Conclusion

As blockchain technology progresses, we must also learn to adapt as it develops in unique and unexpected ways. We hope that this guide helped you gain an idea of where blockchain technology is heading. Remember to stay updated with other news to keep ahead of your competition.