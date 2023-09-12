Canada's 3 INCHES OF BLOOD Announce First Concert In Nearly A Decade

After nearly a decade, Canadian metallers, 3 Inches Of Blood, are returning for a concert in their hometown of Vancouver, BC on January 13, 2024. The bands full circle return will begin in the same place it ended, at the legendary Commodore Ballroom on Granville Street.

Tickets officially go on sale September 15 at 10 AM, PST at herelivenation.com. Pre-sale tickets will be available today. Pre-sale code: goatrider.

 

 



