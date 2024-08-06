Canada's A SCAR FOR THE WICKED Unleash New Single / Video "Acolythus"

Preparing to decimate with their forthcoming release Acolythus on November 7th, A Scar For The Wicked offer their first blood offering, the title track with a new music video.

The band comments on the first single, "Acolythus":

"'Acolythus' serves as the main theme song and self-titled track of the album. It delves into the sin of blasphemy, focusing on the sixth circle of hell. The song portrays a dark, twisted depiction of a cult devoted to the dark lord, presenting an inverted version of Christ through rituals of blood and sacrilege. The cult's worship is depicted as a perverse inversion of holy rites, emphasizing their eternal damnation and the blasphemous nature of their devotion. They are forever the servants.

'Acolythus' stands out as the catchiest song on the album, with a blend of memorable and engaging elements. From melodic riffs and technical Solos, heavy down-picked riffs drive the song, providing a powerful and intense foundation. Not one single riffs in this track is being repeated twice. The track concludes with a heavy breakdown that intensifies the experience, followed by a final solo that provides a dramatic and satisfying finish. This track combines all the elements of what A Scar For The Wicked is all about."

Based out of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, the ensemble formed in 2011 drawing primary influences from the likes of The Black Dahlia Murder, Dimmu Borgir, The Zenith Passage, and Belphegor, and the gory blood-soaked realms of horror. The following year saw the release of the debut EP, Scars, with subsequent EPs The Necrobutcher and The Unholy landing in 2014 and 2018 respectively. Across their career, the band have have brought their unyielding energy to festivals around their home province, and notably have shared stages with heavyweight acts including Whitechapel, Thy Art Is Murder, Born Of Osiris, Archspire and Chelsea Grin.