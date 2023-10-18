Canada's AGGRESSION To Release Frozen Aggressors Album In December; Music Video Posted For First Single "Circus Of Deception"

December 1 will see Canadian thrash metal masters, Aggression, return with their sixth studio album, titled Frozen Aggressors. The band's new offering will be released as CD Digipak, Ltd. Vinyl LP and Digital formats through Massacre Records, the pre-sale is now available here.

A music video for their first single, "Circus Of Deception", is now streaming below.

Says guitarist and vocalist, Denis "Sasquatch" Barthe, about the song: "A little bit of an unusual topic for Aggression: social studies!! I think that conceptually, I wanted to write about failed relationships and sometimes individuals expecting different outcomes while not changing anything about themselves. Everyone is responsible or should be accountable for failed relationships or a friendship fallout. Not learning through the process is the biggest obstacle to improving your life. Musically, I wanted to recreate the vibe from our first record Forgotten Skeleton (1986) and add memorable guitar riffs through the process. It's got to be catchy and memorable so that's what we attempted here."

Frozen Aggressors brings the listeners back to the golden era of thrash, where every song was a unique experience. The new album promises to propel Aggression in its right due place amongst other Canadian thrash legends. Frozen Aggressors was mixed and mastered by Dan Yakimow at Northview Studios, the cover artwork was created by Stephanie White of Artistry Fartistry.

Tracklisting:

"C.H.U.D. Invasion"

"Circus Of Deception"

"Song #666"

"Crib Of Thorns"

"Holidays In Sodom"

"Satanic Cult Gangbang"

"Queen Of The Damned"

"Hyperspectral Winter Incursions"

"Circus Of Deception" video:

Aggression is:

Denis "Sasquatch" Barthe - Vocals, Guitars

Dave "Watts" Watson - Guitars

Kyle "Viking" Hagen - Bass, Vocals

Ryan "Quatchi" Idris - Drums, Vocals

(Photo - Shimon Karmel)