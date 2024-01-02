Canada's BONEYARD To Release Black Static Album In Late 2024; Artwork Revealed

Edmonton, Alberta-based melodic metallers, Boneyard, have revealed the artwork to their upcoming Black Static album. The album illustration is, once again, by Calgary based artist Tom Bagley (Forbidden Dimension).

Black Static builds on the momentum of the band's debut album Oathbreaker (2020), and features new members Garhardt and Lezzy Osbourne. The first single from the forthcoming independent release is expected soon. Stay tuned.