Canada's CATEGORY VI Streaming New Track "Firecry"

The first embers sparked in the frosty Canadian Tundra of Newfoundland, Canada in 2011 when Category VI released their “Vinland” demo. This swiftly ignited their path and their debut album Fireborn (2013) was unleashed in a blaze of burning metal. Those coals were never quenched, and Category VI added fuel to the fire with their 2017 follow-up Inferno “War Is Hell”.

Category VI now in 2023, they return with a full blazing firestorm with their third album and most accomplished release to date, Firecry. From the initial flickering flame of “Firecry” to the final cinders of the absolutely combustible cover of Heart's classic “Barracuda”, Category VI delivers true and classic 80’s heavy metal with utter perfection. “Firecry” boasts a crisp, clear, and scorching modern production that does not distract from the band's true 80’s metal sound.

Lyrically crafted around themes of personal pride and triumph ("Valkyrie", "Heavy Is The Crown"), witchcraft persecution ("Firecry"), women’s strength ("She Runs With Wolves") and their excellent live performances ("Coven"), these concepts are boldly and powerfully delivered by the soaring vocal excellence of Amanda Jackman. Bolstered and fuelled by the powerful stainless steel riffs and catchy melodies of guitarist Geoff Waye, the pounding anvil bass of Keith Jackman, and the thunderous steadfast drumming of Brian Downton, Category VI brings classy and classic 1980s power – Traditional Heavy Metal into the 21st century with blazing glory.

Category VI delivers an immaculate true metal, yet the radio-friendly cover of the chart-topping Heart classic “Barracuda”. With Firecry, Category VI unleashes a global scale climate-changing metal cyclone that just may melt the North American frozen tundra with its blazing power metal.

Firecry is due out March 24 via Moribund Records. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Firecry"

"Valkyrie"

"The Vultures Never Came"

"She Runs With Wolves"

"Heavy Is The Crown"

"Coven"

"The Cradle Will Fall"

"Burning Bridges"

"Barracuda" (Heart)

"Firecry":