Canada's CRIMSON SHADOWS Return With New "Guardians" Single / Video

The formidable force that is Crimson Shadows bring forth tales of fantasy and warfare in their fierce melodic power and death metal imbued sound. Thundering across the icy Canadian mountains, Crimson Shadows has awoken after five years away. The band has emerged from the dark and are preparing to forge their own path in this next stage of their journey.

Crimson Shadows has closed their chapter with Napalm Records in favour of pursuing an independent route. Formed in fire in 2006, the band currently hold a discography of three EPs and two full lengths, with the enchanting and blood-soaked Kings Among Men (2014), and The Resurrection (2020) receiving international acclaim. This July, the quintet returns to fiery realms of bloodshed and battle having unsheathed the first offering of this new era, "Guardians". With further releases expected to be unleashed over the latter half of 2024 and into 2025, the stories of fate, magic and epic legends are not over yet.

Pick up "Guardians" via digital platforms here.

Across their defiant career stretching almost two decades, to date notable highlights of Crimson Shadows journey include the band’s appearance at Wacken Open Air in Germany mid-2013 and subsequent victory in obtaining the title of International Wacken Battle Champions. Alongside international performances, Crimson Shadows has ventured across the length and breadth of their homeland delivering brutality, technical prowess and unyielding intensity in their melding of power and death.