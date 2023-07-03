Canada's DALI VAN GOGH Drop Cover Of BOB DYLAN, JIMI HENDRIX Classic "All Along The Watchtower"; Single Streaming

Canadian hard rock band, Dali Van Gogh, is set to captivate rock enthusiasts once again with their latest release. The band has unleashed their highly anticipated second single, a riveting cover of Bob Dylan's timeless classic, "All Along The Watchtower" infused with their signature rock sound and style.

Dali Van Gogh's rendition of "All Along The Watchtower" pays homage to the original composition by the legendary Bob Dylan, while adding their own inimitable flair and hard-hitting energy. With powerful guitar-driven melodies, explosive drumming, and soulful vocals, Dali Van Gogh has created a hard rock anthem that resonates with fans of both the original track and Dali Van Gogh's unique brand of music.

Available now on all major streaming platforms, listeners can experience the rock rendition of Dali Van Gogh's "All Along The Watchtower"

Buy/stream the single here. Listen below: